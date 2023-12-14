(WGHP) — A Canadian professor and author has announced an expansive tour in promotion of his new book, including two stops in North Carolina.

Jordan B. Peterson is releasing his newest book “We Who Wrestle With God” in 2024, and taking his work on the road to promote it.

Peterson is a Canadian professor who rocketed to notoriety in 2016 after protesting a Canadian law expanding civil rights, saying that the law would make it so that people could be criminally prosecuted or jailed for refusing to acknowledge a person’s requested pronouns, which legal experts stated was an incorrect interpretation of the law, according to the CBC.

“In 2016, shortly before the publication of 12 Rules, several of Dr. Peterson’s online lectures, videos and interviews went viral, launching him into unprecedented international prominence as a public intellectual and educator,” Peterson’s website writes of this time.

The psychologist is known for his books “12 Rules for Life” and “Maps of Meaning” as well as a podcast and web shows streamed on Ben Shapiro’s “The Daily Wire.” He has since retired from full-time teaching.

He’s no stranger to controversy. Peterson was banned from pre-X Twitter for criticizing transgender actor Elliot Page. He also came under scrutiny for advocating an all-meat diet and traveling to Russia to be put into a medically induced coma to kick a benzodiazepine addiction.

Peterson’s website describes him as “one of only three profs rated as “life-changing” in the U of T’s underground student handbook of course ratings.”

Peterson will be making Charlotte and Durham stops in May 2024. He’ll be at DPAC on May 5, 2024, and Spectrum Center in Charlotte on May 6.

To see a full list of dates as well as presale information, visit Peterson’s website.