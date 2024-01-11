CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dramatic video shows neighbors rescuing a man from floodwaters at Windsor Harbor apartments in east Charlotte.

The man’s car got swept up in the rising water from Briar Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte Fire told Queen City News the emergency call came from a man screaming, saying his car was being swept away by flood waters.

The floodwaters swirl around a man trapped inside his car as a woman screams for the man stuck to lower his car window.

“As it rose from the creek, it spilled over to the streets,” said Marlow Randall, a neighbor.

Randall could tell there were going to be flooding problems.

“It was scary, you didn’t know if you were going to be a part of it or not,” said Randall who moved his car onto a grassy area before the floodwaters rose.

He watched the water rise from Briar Creek filling the parking lot of his apartment complex, Windsor Harbor.

“It was a mess, I don’t wish that on nobody,” said Randall of the flooding issues his neighbors experienced.

He saw the car swept into the creek.

“There was so much commotion over there,” said Randall, referring to underneath the bridge, where the man’s car got stuck.

But the man wasn’t alone.

Up on the bridge, neighbors rushed in.

“I seen rescuers trying to rescue him out,” said Randall.

They pounded the window with a two-by-four, trying to knock it out.

“I guess they were just hoping to get it done, get it right,” said Randall.

And they did.

“I commend them for that because it could have went the other way, he could have drowned,” said Randall.

By the time firefighters got to the area, the rescuers had already freed the man from the raging floodwaters.

“If they hadn’t pulled him out, you don’t think the firefighters would have gotten here in time?” asked Queen City News Anchor Robin Kanady to Randall.

“No, I don’t think so,” Randall answered.

“Thank God they was able to do their job,” said Randall. “I think they’re heroes, they should be proud of themselves.”