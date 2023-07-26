CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was injured following a shooting on the campus of Julius Chambers High School, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Two adults not employed by CMS or the school were involved in an altercation that ended with one of them being shot, police said.

“The altercation at Julius Chambers High School that led to the shooting was between two adult contracted workers who were making repairs to the school’s track,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wrote. “They are not CMS employees or former students.”

The injured adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the school was not in session, and no students were around during the incident.

CMPD will release charges once an investigation is complete.