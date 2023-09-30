CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash on I85 North near Exit 36, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 2:30 Saturday morning, highway patrol responded to a fatal collision between Glenwood Drive and NC 16 involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a blue Kia passenger car.

The Kia was driving recklessly when it hit the motorcycle causing the operator to be ejected, highway patrol said.

The motorcycle and the car then hit the concrete median before stopping on the left shoulder. Medic pronounced the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, 21-year-old Langston Demacy Collins, was uninjured and arrested for driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Officials say Collins was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.