CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rapper and singer Drake released a new song Thursday with a piece of the Queen City on his mind.

It’s titled “8AM In Charlotte.” The multi-grammy award-winning artist released the track in a video on his Instagram page featuring his son, Adonis.

'8AM IN CHARLOTTE' | @Drake drops new song with Queen City ties before next album. 👀 More: https://t.co/Hw096UGe6b pic.twitter.com/8QI22gqifS — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) October 5, 2023

Aside from the title, unfortunately, the rapper’s single never references Charlotte.

The song comes after his two-night tour stop at Spectrum Center last month. During Drake’s Friday night show on Sept. 22, he announced his highly anticipated new album, “FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

Drake also revealed that he and Fayetteville, N.C.’s own J. Cole will be putting something ‘real special’ together for the Queen City in the future.