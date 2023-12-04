CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died at a hospital while in custody for a domestic violence call in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4700 block of Palm Breeze Lane about a “check the welfare” call for service.

Officers determined the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident where a gun was fired multiple times before leaving. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police found the suspect’s car nearby in the 5300 block of Windy Valley Drive after he crashed into multiple vehicles and broke into a house.

The suspect was found acting erratically and was detained by CMPD using a “soft, empty hands” approach, officials said. Due to his behavior, officers immediately called for Medic.

The suspect was conscious when Charlotte Fire Department officials arrived, but went into cardiac arrest during an evaluation. Medic transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

CMPD says because the suspect was detained before being transported, this is considered an “in-custody” death.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is handling the “in-custody” investigation. A CMPD Internal Affairs Investigation is also being conducted to review the officers’ actions and if policies and directives were followed. CMPD’s Violent Crimes Division is investigating the initial crimes that led to the call for service.