CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A prominent piece of uptown real estate is off the market, as former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey’s condo recently sold for a reported $3 million.

Realtor Alex Hall of Stephen Cooley Real Estate closed the deal, according to the Rock Hill-based firm.

The 3,813-square-foot penthouse is at the top of the Hyatt Place building, home to Fahrenheit, at 222 S. Caldwell St. It was listed for $3.75 million in March, but broker Victoria Speer told Queen City News at the time it was already under contract sight-unseen.

“Congrats to my clients, for closing on your new home!“ Hall wrote on his Facebook page Friday afternoon. “I’m beyond excited my clients secured these spectacular Queen City views and to share this amazing news.”

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

The new owners were greeted with a signed San Francisco 49ers jersey and cleats on the kitchen counter. The property is two stories, has three bedrooms, panoramic views of the city and a custom-painted mural of all McCaffery’s idols.

After playing five-and-half years with the Panthers, the Pro Bowler was traded to the 49ers last October.

Speer said the property would become the most expensive condo sold in Charlotte on a per-square-foot basis.