CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox farm team with a stadium in a prime location in uptown Charlotte, is up for sale, those familiar with the matter confirmed with Queen City News on Monday.

The team confirmed the news in a mid-morning statement.

The Triple-A minor league team plays at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte, where the stadium opened in 2014.

Don Beaver is the owner and has owned the team since 1997. The Knights are also a member of the International League. Beaver has owned the Hickory Crawdads with some ownership interests in the New Orleans Zephyrs, Tennessee Smokies, and Winston-Salem Warthogs. He’s also had some ownership interest in the major-league franchise Pittsburgh Pirates.

Beaver was inducted in the 2017 Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor class and its fourth overall inductee. The businessman joined Charlie Manuel, Jim Thome, and Frances Crockett in the group’s 2016 inaugural class.