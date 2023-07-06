CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dozens of people were cited or arrested, and four firearms were seized in uptown Charlotte during the Fourth of July celebrations, according to CMPD.

“I wonder if this is how it is every year. This is my first time being here. It’s going to be the last time now.”

That’s what bystander Blake Justice says in a video shared with Queen City News:

UPTOWN CHAOS 🚨 | Over 30 people were arrested or cited after a massive brawl broke out during Uptown's July 4th celebrations, according to @CMPD. Footage shows just some of the mayhem unfolding in real time. Latest: https://t.co/tIXN8FTchA pic.twitter.com/sJnWXazV1o — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 5, 2023

It’s not the experience he wanted in Uptown for his family.

“It was really chaos,” he added. “There were people already packing up and leaving that were already set up. You saw a lot of disgruntled, angry couples and families.”

Justice says the video occurred before the July 4th fireworks.

He went to the second floor of a parking garage on the corner of South Church Street and West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to avoid the crowds.

There were two loud booms, one of them Justice says it sounded like a gunshot. Then a series of fireworks sent the crowd scrambling.

“You heard all this screaming; you seen all these other explosions,” said Justice. “People trying to compete with the main show shooting their fireworks up, hitting people’s balconies.”

CMPD officers came down the street on dirt bikes trying to gain control of the crowd, but Justice says he and a couple visiting from Brazil say this is their last trip to the heart of the Queen City.

“That is sad,” he said. “What kind of impression does that make on us as a city when we are scaring away tourists trying to come down here to have a good family time.”

The question is how Charlotte changes that perception when a video of teens in the street is what people see.

CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said his department is trying to reverse it.

“I will say perception is reality,” Jennings said during a media briefing. “Because if they don’t, then that means they are not going to take advantage of some of the great events that we do have.”

More than 10,000 people were outside the baseball field Tuesday night, CMPD said. Dozens ran from the area, hiding inside local businesses, not knowing what was happening before arrests.

“I’m not saying we will ever be 100 percent there,” Jennings added. “But if you look at how we are bringing people into these events, and how they are leaving these events, and also our presence alone out there. I think we’ll make an impact on this.”