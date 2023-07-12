CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NTSB released a preliminary report Tuesday, July 11, regarding a Delta flight making an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on June 28 due to the aircraft’s nose gear not going down.

Officials say the flight ‘sustained substantial damage’ when the gear didn’t extend before landing in the Queen City.

Delta Flight 1092 (Courtesy: NTSB)

Flight 1092 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) at 7:25 a.m. As it approached Charlotte, the NTSB said pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” indication about 2,000 feet above ground level. The crew began a missed approach procedure to investigate further.

According to reports, the unsafe condition was confirmed, and a go-around was initiated to troubleshoot and complete checklists; that’s when a manual gear extension attempt failed.

Fight control was notified, and an emergency was declared with air traffic control. While the aircraft approached 300 feet above ground level, air traffic control notified the flight crew the nose wheel was still not visible.

Reports stated that a second go-around was initiated through multiple regular and manual landing gear extension attempts, all of which failed. The decision to land regardless was made during that process.

Officials said the pilots landed about 1,400 feet from the runway’s threshold at 8:58 a.m., lowered onto the ground at about 80 knots, and stopped just before the W7 taxiway. Charlotte Airport rescue and fire sprayed the nose wheel area with water while the flight crew conducted the shutdown and evacuation checklists.

After the fire chief deemed the area safe, evacuation began through the two forward entry doors, with passengers using emergency slides.

There were 96 customers and five crew members on board, Delta said.

Upon post-examination of the nose landing gear, a fractured upper lock link was revealed.

Fractured upper lock link (Courtesy: NTSB)

Due to the fracture, the lower lock link was ‘free to swing down to a vertical position,’ making contact with the landing gear, jamming its movement, reports stated.

Officials said the link was sent to the NTSB materials lab for examination; the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were also sent to the lab for download.

Additionally, the airplane’s maintenance records were quarantined and are subject to review.