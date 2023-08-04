CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday afternoon, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals involved in a Wednesday evening fight on a CATS bus, which involved an off-duty security officer who has worked security detail on CATS buses.

The incident happened on Aug. 2, 2023, just after 7:00 p.m. near Brier Creek Road.

According to the arrest warrants, CMPD officers believe the off-duty security officer and a passenger got into a verbal altercation on Bus 1093.

That security officer allegedly grabbed the passenger and initiated the struggle.

According to the incident report, the two “rolled down an embankment while still scuffling, where [the off-duty security officer] hit his head on a large rock. [The passenger] began striking [them] with closed fists. [The officer[ sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital.”

CATS confirmed that the security officer was an employee of Allied Universal, one of two security companies CATS currently uses.

This specific employee has worked on CATS buses since 2022.

In a statement, CATS confirmed, in part:

“The Allied Universal security office was not working in their professional capacity as a contractor for CATS. They were on the bus as a citizen… he was not on an assigned route at the time.”

The contract with Allied Universal expires in October.

The two suspects face “involved in a public affray” charges.