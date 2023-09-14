CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say drivers ran into traffic on Sunset Road after an “ongoing matter” incident involving an armored car Thursday morning.

Queen City News is on the scene and learned that a GardaWorld armored truck became disabled at the scene. The truck was involved in a wreck. No other information was available at the time.

Police say all but one lane of Sunset Road was closed up until 11:47 a.m.

Traffic Delays in the North Division https://t.co/A81utGkKF9 — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 14, 2023

