CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to “Find A Fugitive,” an armed robbery suspect who terrified a couple of women at a local market.

The frightening scene was captured on surveillance at the Tienda Mexicana Mi Café on Sunset Road on Sept. 3. The Spanish-speaking suspect is seen pulling a female employee to the ground at gunpoint as he goes right for the cash, swiping roughly $30,000 in a matter of seconds.

Another female employee comforts her co-worker who is crying and asks why — “Porque? Porque?”

Charlotte Crime Stoppers Det. Rick Smith is hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

“Very frightening, you can see the employee is visibly shaken,” Smith said. “We’re just fortunate that no one was injured.”

If you know the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips app by phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any info leading to an arrest.