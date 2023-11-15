CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 22-year-old man was killed after police said he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road, and hit a brick neighborhood sign Monday night.

The deadly crash happened at 9:12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in the 9500 block of Rea Road.

“It’s terrible,” neighbor Lisa Farrar said. “He had to be going fast because it’s a pretty sturdy post that he hit.”

As officers arrived at the scene they found a damaged 2008 Ford Mustang. The driver, Brett Noland Birindelli, 22, was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said Birindelli was speeding when he lost control, veered off the right side of the road, and hit the brick structure. He was wearing a seatbelt but was still ejected from the vehicle.

Neighbors who live in Blakeney Greens say they’ve had concerns about speeding and racing along Rea Road for months. Some say they’ve even contacted law enforcement about it.

“There’s been a lot of racing,” said Robin Wilson, who lives near the site. “You’re hearing revving engines. You’re hearing horns. You’re hearing cars screeching on the road.”

N.C. Department of Transportation data shows there has been more than six crashes at the same site as Monday’s incident in the past four years, and 31 crashes at the intersection connecting the neighborhood to the Blakeney shopping center.

This remains an active investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Detective Leung at 704-432-2169, Ext. 6. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.