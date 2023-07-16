CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 9-year-old child is recovering from minor injuries after police said they were struck by a bullet when someone shot into a home overnight.

The violent incident occurred at 3:49 a.m. Sunday, July 16, in the 6600 block of Idlewild Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said as officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the home had been shot into and a 9-year-old child had been shot in the foot.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said.

This case remains open and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.