CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three firefighters are injured while battling a structure in south Charlotte.

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story home on the 13000 block of Rocky Gap Lane. That’s right near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina at the Palisades Country Club.

A Queen City News photographer confirmed one of the firefighters was transported with minor injuries. The other two were treated at the scene before going back to work on the fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.