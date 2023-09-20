CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A $2 Powerball ticket turned into a $50,000 dollar prize in Monday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Food Lion on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte.

The ticket matched four white balls and the red ball to win $50,000. That was just one of the 29,459 winning tickets in North Carolina from Monday’s drawing.

None of those winning tickets hit the jackpot on Monday; bringing the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing up to $672 million.

The $672 million jackpot is the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history. If someone wins the jackpot they will receive either a $672 million annuity or $320.5 million in cash.

It’s been a year full of record-setting jackpots as Wednesday marks the third time in 2023 that a jackpot has cleared the top 10 all-time threshold.

“Powerball is known as a game that offers life-changing prizes and we have seen that more than ever in 2023,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have had a number of big wins recently in North Carolina, including on Monday, and we would love to see a jackpot win tonight.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million.