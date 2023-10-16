CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze at a local restaurant Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

Officials say they responded to the P.F. Chang’s in the 10300 block of Perimeter Parkway, near W.T. Harris Boulevard and the Northlake Mall, around 8:30 p.m. on October 14.

Firefighters say they could see smoke as they arrived, and the second alarm was transmitted a little over 10 minutes later. The Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) says they were on standby.

In total, fire officials say 40 firefighters controlled the fire in 45 minutes. The employees of the restaurant followed the evacuation plan and helped evacuate customers outside. No one is reported to be injured.

Authorities say that the fire was caused by smoking material being thrown out improperly. The fire then went into the wall and open spaces in the building.

Officials estimate that $10,000 worth of damage occurred.