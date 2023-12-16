CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday on the 1500 block of Catherine-Simmons Avenue. Chief Jennings says they received a call for two people fighting, with at least one having a handgun.

When officers arrived, more shots were fired. Police say they gave multiple commands to the suspect with the handgun to de-escalate the incident he was having with the other individual.

Chief Jennings says the suspect did not put his handgun down after being repeatedly told to do so, at which point shots were fired.

The suspect was shot and retreated into the residence. Medic was called and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers were taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, but none were injured during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and is taking over the investigation, officials said.