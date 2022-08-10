TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances to inmates by mail.

Evidence was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab. After an investigation and analysis of the evidence, deputies arrested 51-year-old Fanisha Locke and charged her with one count of Felony Provide Contraband to Inmate.

Locke was issued a $10,000 secured bond.