Charlotte police body camera video shows officers pull 2 people from burning vehicle

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released bodycam video on Wednesday showing two officers rushing to the aid of two people injured in a fiery crash last summer.

CMPD said Officer Bradley Schwob and Officer Parker Baxley risked their own lives to pull two people from the scene of a burning car on June 16, 2021.

About 53 seconds into the bodycam video, you can see the two CMPD officers drag one of the victims away from the vehicle that is engulfed in flames.

Seconds later, you see the two CMPD officers go back to the burning car and help remove a second person from the passenger side seat as Charlotte Fire and Medic arrive at the scene.

This bodycam footage was released Wednesday after it was successfully petitioned to the court for release.