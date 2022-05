CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten was rescued from a house fire in Charlotte on Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

A paramedic cared for the kitten while fire crews worked on the house fire in the 3700 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

Unfortunately, several cats didn’t survive.

Firefighters say the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Neighbors called 911 to report it.

The person living at the home is staying with friends.