Charlotte firefighters perform high-rise rescue after 1 hurt in fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a fall at a high-rise building under construction in Uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.
Officials told FOX 46 that someone was injured around 7:15 a.m. near the 38th floor of a building under construction at South Tryon Street and West Stonewall Street.
Firefighters performed a high-rise rescue to get the injured person to the ground. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
