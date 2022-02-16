Lithium-ion battery may have been to blame for odor that diverted Charlotte-bound flight to PTI

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane that was heading to Charlotte had to make an emergency landing at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

According to American Airlines, flight 2036 diverted to PTI due to an odor in the cabin. The flight had departed from LaGuardia and was heading towards Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The plane landed safely before noon and taxied to the gate under its own power. There were no injuries to passengers or crew, and passengers will be put on another flight to Charlotte shortly.

There were 126 passengers and 6 crew members on board at the time.

The airline also said that a lithium-ion battery stowed in a carry-on may have been the source of the possible odors, but the plane has been removed from service to be evaluated by maintenance.