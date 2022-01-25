Charlie Shelton, prominent NC businessman and co-founder of Shelton Vineyards, dies at 86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Charlie Shelton, co-founder of Shelton Vineyards in Dobson, died at the age of 86, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Observer reports that he died on Saturday in Charlotte after battling Alzheimer’s.

Charlie and his brother Ed were longtime business partners. The two grew up in Mt. Airy, attending Surry County Schools.

According to Shelton Vineyards, which they opened in 1994, the brothers worked together in construction and real estate development for most of their careers before finally selling off Shelco Inc., the construction company they had launched together in 1978 in Winston-Salem, to employees in 2004.

The business duo are also the founders of The Shelton Companies, Fortis Homes, King Sash & Door Company and Carolinas’ Distribution Services.

The brothers were pioneers of the push to declare the Yadkin Valley an American Viticultural Area, an area where wine grapes are grown. The designation was approved in 2003 making the valley the first AVA in North Carolina.

Charlie and his wife Sandy have two children, Mandy Shelton Houser and Charles M. Shelton Jr.