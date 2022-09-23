CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — School officials in Orange County have decided to postpone a high school football game Friday night because of a “threat involving the safety” of those at the game, officials said.

The game of East Chapel Hill High School at Chapel Hill High School has been postponed to a later date, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said in a news release.

“This afternoon, several students came forward, describing what they heard as a threat involving the safety of those present at tonight’s football game,” the news release said.

The school system “immediately” began an investigation involving the administration from each school, officials said.

“While we have no concrete evidence at this time to suggest that a credible threat exists, we have consulted with district leadership and made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s football game to a later date,” the news release said.

The school district said officials were sorry for the “disruption” and that “under the current circumstances we feel it’s in everyone’s best interest to reschedule the game.”

The game was supposed to begin at 7 p.m. A new date for the football game has not been selected.

Below is the full statement from Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools:

Tonight’s ECHHS at CHHS football game has been postponed to a later date.

This afternoon, several students came forward, describing what they heard as a threat involving the safety of those present at tonight’s football game. We appreciate the students who had the courage to speak up, and as a result we immediately involved our school administrative teams to investigate. While we have no concrete evidence at this time to suggest that a credible threat exists, we have consulted with district leadership and made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s football game to a later date while we work with local law enforcement to continue an investigation. We are sorry for the disruption and disappointment this may cause, but under the current circumstances we feel it’s in everyone’s best interest to reschedule the game. Thank you to the students who brought this to our attention, which is exactly what we want anyone to do when there is a concern about school safety. Thank you, as well, to our teams, our student-athletes, our families and communities for your support, and we look forward to getting back in touch when a new date is selected. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools