RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt.

That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead the state’s effort rather than share responsibility with an appointed State Board of Education, a duopoly specified in the state constitution.

That was the sixth and final finding of the committee of six Republicans and three Democrats who traveled the state, met with stakeholders and reviewed documents and reports.

Their findings also encouraged taking a new approach to standard education, giving more control of the school calendar to local school boards, continuing to raise teacher pay and develop and retain the best educators and to rethink standardized testing.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington last week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The group’s charge was to look at course structure, state testing, funding and outcomes that would result in a “sound basic education” and anything else its chair, Rep. John A. Torbett (R-Gaston), might deem relevant.

Three representatives from the Triad were on the committee, including outgoing Rep. Pat Hurley (R-Randolph), one of three co-chairs, and two from Forsyth County, Rep. Evelyn Terry, one of the three Democrats and a member of the Education-Universities committee, and Rep. Jeff Zenger (R-Forsyth).

Moore appointed the panel in February and served along with the House leadership as ex officio members, who were co-chairs Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke) and David Willis (R-Union) and members Rachel Hunt (D-Mecklenburg), Howard Hunter III (D-Ahoskie) and Phil Shepard (R-Onslow).

Their draft report was to be considered at a meeting on Monday afternoon, but the feed of that meeting on the legislative website malfunctioned, and emails to Hurley, Terry and Zenger seeking clarification did not draw an immediate response.

The findings

The group’s findings were fairly predictable and included nothing as spirited as the socially driven Parents Bill of Rights that had been introduced and countered during the 2022 short session. That bill did not pass. These findings appeared to focus much more specifically on how to address the decline in learning that had been found in the testing of students following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each finding also included a recommended step by the General Assembly. Those findings more specifically were:

“All students should receive a high-quality standard education.” The group said such standard education should include English, math, science, history, the arts and CTE (career and technical education) as the core focus for all students. The report suggested some courses outside that core should be offered online or “otherwise satisfied through student participation outside of the instructional day.” Legislators should specifically define the most essential curricula.

“North Carolina should continue to increase educator pay, allow educators to focus on instructional duties and provide educators with opportunities for growth and advancement.” This is outlined as a continuation of the push to pay teachers more effectively and to retain and promote the best of them.

“All children deserve a safe place to learn free from distraction.” This finding looks at the encumbrance on teaching that disruptive, disobedient and problem students cause and finding new ways to separate those students into an environment that includes more structure. Lawmakers were encouraged to develop options for disruptive students.

“The North Carolina student assessment system should be designed to generate useful data to help ensure students’ post-secondary success.” The committee wrote that teachers need more immediate information to help them instruct individual students effectively and for parents to understand what gaps are present. There also needs to be testing and other measurements of the process that inform more routinely than a one-shot, end-of-year assessment test. This requires lawmakers to study the assessment system.

“The mandatory school calendar should be adjusted to better fit the needs of students and educators.” State law now specifies the start and finish of the school year roughly between Aug. 26 and June 11. That calendar doesn’t meet the needs in every school district, and the local school board needs to decide on opening and closing dates, the committee said. The General Assembly would have to change the law that requires the statewide school calendar.

The sixth finding is about the split of oversight of education in North Carolina, which is required, the committee wrote, because the state’s “power struggle is not helpful.” The group reinforced that the publicly elected role should be given deference.

But such a move requires the General Assembly to draft a constitutional amendment through a 60% vote threshold and then place that item on the ballot for the public’s adoption.

What happens next?

The committee’s draft report included details of various presentations that the group had heard during the past 10 months and reviewed how the group had operated, but it did not include an overall narrative about its findings. There were blank spaces for additional material to be added to a final report.

It’s unclear how this report will be presented to the House and what might happen beyond that. The state Senate does not have a similar select committee, but there have been joint committees on education oversight.