DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From Rocky Mount to Fuquay-Varina, first responders around the Triangle are receiving special recognition for their efforts in local communities.

Harnett County paramedics Shannon Warren and Laura Wargny were dispatched to a call back in early September when one woman gave birth in her front yard to an unresponsive baby.

“Her and I’s actions, along with the help of our fire department, got the baby back to life and to the hospital and sent home alive,” Wargny said.

Until Tuesday afternoon, the two partners said moments like that don’t often receive recognition.

On Tuesday in Durham, over 75 first responders were honored for their work in communities across the state as part of the North Carolina Hometown Heroes program.

“We don’t ever get ‘thank yous’ a lot,” Warren said. “The way we get treated on scenes and by families and even the patients and stuff like that, we never really get recognized. So this is something that means something to us.”

Since 2016, the initiative led by the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association has recognized over 1,000 first responders just like them. The recipients are chosen by local departments.

“What it means to them is that somebody in their community recognizes what they do,” NCADA CEO Robert Glaser said. “And what they do is tremendously supportive of their community. They never ask for anything in return.”

Though it’s nice to feel appreciated during times like this, Warren and Wargny said it doesn’t change how hard they’ll continue to work.

“I thank you for the community for recognizing us because it’s very rare and far and few between you do get recognized for your job,” Wargny said.