PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — A cement truck has fallen through and is hanging from a parking deck at Moore Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Officials are still not sure how it happened.

Gretchen Kelly, a spokeswoman with the hospital, said the cement truck fell through the emergency department parking deck when part of it collapsed.

The hospital also said cars are unable to enter or exit the parking deck as of 5:45 p.m. and any emergency vehicles and patients should use the ambulance entrance of the hospital.

Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for First Health Moore Regional Hospital, said crews Thursday night were focusing on emptying the bottom/1st level of the parking deck where employees park. She said there’s no real timetable for when this will be cleaned up but it could be Friday.

Non-emergent visits to the emergency department can park at the conference center parking lot on the corner of Page Road and N.C. 211. Visitors can park in the adjacent parking lot and the ambulance is still able to come through to its entrance.

There are currently no reported injuries and no timetable to reopening. Kelly said the hospital deck must be cleared by structural engineers that deem it safe before anyone can return to it.