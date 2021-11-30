‘Cement block on my heart’; Music equipment stolen from North Carolina church

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There was a genuine hope that the theft of thousands of dollars in sound and music equipment at New Generation Harvest Church in Gastonia would not happen again. Back in 2018, police said someone came in through the roof and stole around $6,000 worth of items from the church.

And over Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Gastonia Police said it happened for a second time.

In a report filed Sunday by the church, thousands of dollars worth of items were taken–from wireless microphones to keyboards, to mixers.

“When I started looking around and seeing all that they had done, it was like someone had set a cement block on my heart,” said Pastor Curtis Carter.

As of Monday, there were still some tell-tale signs of the theft. A television ripped off the wall and damaged, along with the ends of audio cables ripped from their cords.

In addition, Carter said most of the building appeared to be ransacked.

“They went through everything in the church,” said Carter.

In the 2018 case, suspects were identified and prosecuted, according to Carter. He said they were able to get the stolen equipment back.

In this most recent case, the front door appeared to be pried open.

Carter said, in addition to the numerous items missing, there was also a projector and two COVID-19 sanitizing units that were also taken.

The discovery of the incident happened Sunday morning as the church was getting ready for services. The church was able to continue services with some last-minute workarounds.

“Whoever did it, we already forgive them,” said Carter. “I’m praying for their soul, and I’m hoping maybe one day we could minister to them.”