FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A celebration of George Floyd’s 50th birthday will be held Sunday as part of a Community Day of Celebration.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Festival Park in Fayetteville. It is being held by A Gentle Giant’s Touch, an organization founded by George’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, and the City of Fayetteville, according to a news release.

Mayor Mitch Colvin will present Bridgett Floyd and the Floyd family with a proclamation in

honor and celebration of George Perry Floyd Jr. It will proclaim Oct. 14, 2023, as a Day of Remembrance and Celebration for what would have been George Floyd’s 50th birthday.

The cost of admission for the day will be $10. The park is at 225 Ray Avenue at the corner of Ray Avenue and Rowan Street in downtown Fayetteville, according to the release.

Other events scheduled include:

Performances by E.E. Smith Magnificent Marching Machine,

A live George Floyd mural will be conducted on-site by a local artist, on a large 20’ x 10′ canvas,

Dance performances,

Panel discussions,

Readings,

Church choir celebration, and

Free haircuts from Barber Kingz via the Cut My City Foundation.

George Floyd, a native of Fayetteville, was killed on May 25, 2020, by then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

Protests over Floyd’s death and the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement in general were held throughout the U.S. in the following weeks.