CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday.

Jeremy Franklin had pled guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin attempted to flee ahead of his appearance and successfully escaped, the police report indicated.

A search ensued and he was arrested a day later in Charlotte and brought back to Cabarrus County.

Franklin was facing charges on heroin and cocaine-related charges.