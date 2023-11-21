KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bedbugs were the last thing the Webb Family expected to see when checking on their Aunt Betty.

“When they came up to her, there were bedbugs noticeably crawling on her body,” family member Danny Webb said.

Betty Webb lived in Kinston Hotel Apartments, a senior living community in Kinston. After talking to residents in the building, Danny said his family came to a conclusion.

“This seems to be an issue that is building-wide,” Danny said.

Residents can pay to have their apartment fumigated, Webb said, but it does not solve the problem.

“They are charging residents per apartment to exterminate in a communal building that’s non-effective,” Webb said. “The bugs are in the walls, they’re in the carpets, they’re throughout the building, so when you exterminate one apartment, they just come for the other apartments.”

Webb reached out to the City of Kinston for help.

“We have a responsibility to make sure we take care of our elders,” Kinston City Council Member Felicia Solomon said.

Solomon said she wants to be part of the solution and protect Kinston’s most vulnerable populations.

“I’ve been in conversations with the new property manager during the past couple days. From my understanding, it was the apartment that we got the initial call from and there was another resident that I know is being treated,” Solomon said.

Solomon had the city’s environmental services inspect the dumpsters outside the apartments.

“Fortunately, there was no evidence or sighting of bedbugs which was good,” she said.

As for the inside?

“They have hired I think pest control company that will now begin treating apartments,” Solomon said. “The way that I heard it, is that it’s not from the responsibility of the resident to call, but it’s getting ready to be worked, embedded, in the processes built in this apartment building.”

This information has not been confirmed with Kinston Hotel Apartments. 9OYS reached out several times and stopped by Kinston Hotel Apartments. The property manager declined to comment and referred 9OYS to Kinston Hotel Apartments Regional Manager Sheldon Henman.

9OYS also reached out to East Carolina University to learn more about bedbugs.

“They live not more than six feet away from our resting places like our beds. They climb when we are sleeping because they are active in the night. They climb, they feed, they go back to their hiding spots,” ECU Biology Teaching Assistant Professor Mirian Watts said.

Watts said bedbugs live about one year. Adult females can lay between two and five eggs a day.

“In one year, you can have four generations, considering every four months you have a group of adults reproducing again, so it can quickly become a very large population,” Watts said.

Which can make getting rid of bedbugs hard, she said.

“You might be cleaning one apartment, but they will be hiding behind the walls and moving and going to the adjacent place,” Watts said. “Everybody needs to be on board when it comes to eradicating populations in apartment buildings.”

The City of Kinston said they plan to monitor the apartments.

“This is something that we want to keep our hands on, eyes and ears open, and give them the chance they’re trying to take advantage of … making sure that our residents are taken care of,” Solomon said.

Webb said he is not willing to wait.

“We are not taking her back. We are going to find her somewhere else to live. Not everybody has that luxury. Some people just have to go back to the situation,” Webb said.

Kinston Hotel Apartments property management group is Landmark Property Management Company. 9OYS reached out to their regional manager and has not heard back. 9OYS also reached out to the president of property management for Fitch Irick, another group, which has ties to Kinston Hotel Apartments. We have also not heard back from them.