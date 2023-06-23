CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carowinds’ special fireworks display, labeled 50 Nights of Fire, officially began on Saturday, June 17.

The event celebrates the park’s 50th anniversary and is advertised as an “extravagant, awe-inspiring spectacle 50 years in the making.”

50-YEAR CELEBRATION 🎇 | @Carowinds plans for fireworks every night through the beginning of August. Excited? 🧐🎢 More: https://t.co/f650GN46Lu pic.twitter.com/HMhUAjTtCL — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 22, 2023

Officials say the show commences at 10 p.m. each night over the next several weeks and lasts about seven minutes. It features pyrotechnics and coordinating 180 drones.

In certain situations, the show will be canceled, officials advised. Those instances are:

Sustained winds of 15 mph (at ground level measured at the main fireworks site)

Gusts of 20 mph (at ground level measured at the main fireworks site)

Additionally, if the show did not start by 10:30 p.m., it would not happen due to noise ordinance regulations.

With state-of-the-art drone tech and a stirring soundtrack, park visitors are supposedly in for an experience “like no other.”

’50 Nights of Fire’ is scheduled to have its last showing on Aug. 6.