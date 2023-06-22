CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carowinds ranked in the top 25 for best amusement and water parks in the country, according to a ‘best of the best things to do’ Tripadvisor report.

The Charlotte staple squeezed into the list, cracking the No. 25 spot.

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, took the crown at No. 1, followed by Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, at No. 2.

A separate report by Attractions of America (which also ranked Carowinds at No. 25) called it ‘one of the best roller coaster parks in the U.S. and coveted by thrill-ride enthusiasts.’

With 14 coasters spread across its 407 acres, Carowinds allows for hours of fun. Some of its most famous rides include Fury 325, the Copperhead Strike, and Intimidator.