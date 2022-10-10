MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.

The popular festival is a full day of entertainment and pageantry with hundreds of costumed characters re-creating a 16th Century European Marketplace, organizers said.

It’s a 25-acre outdoor, open-air village nestled in the forest and meadows, complete with castles, cottages, kitchens, and pubs, filled with activities. You’ll find music, comedy and theater, food and drink, fine hand-made arts and crafts, artisan demonstrations, games, and rides.

Dates and Hours

The Carolina Renaissance Festival returns Saturdays and Sundays, from October 8 through November 20, 2022. Gates are open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The festival is open rain or shine unless extreme weather or unsafe conditions beyond the Festival’s control inhibit its ability to park vehicles or operate safely, organizers said.

Festival launches ‘Date Specific Tickets’

Festival tickets are now date-specific. What does this mean? Date-specific tickets are valid for attendance only on the specific festival date selected at purchase.

After purchase, date-specific tickets cannot be exchanged for an alternative date, organizers said. Date-specific tickets are also limited in availability with a finite quantity made available for sale per each festival date.

Reserve your date with advance purchase, organizers said.

Date-specific tickets will be made available for sale online, while ticket supplies last. If an event day is sold out, only those with tickets will be admitted into the festival.

If a date does not sell out, tickets will continue to be made available for sale on the festival website and for sale onsite at the festival’s ticket office, while ticket supplies last.

History of Traffic Woes

Last year, frustration grew from neighbors around the Carolina Renaissance Festival over traffic congestion. Hundreds of vehicles would sit for more than an hour to drive a little over a mile.

“We move in July, we found out in October that traffic stinks,” Richard Crifasi said to Queen City News in November 2021. He had moved to the area three years prior.

“It’s been a complete utter disaster as it was before,” Sam Barnett had said. “Maybe even worse.”

(photo courtesy of Sam Barnett)

In 2021, neighbors demanded more be done to cut down on traffic.

“We want to cooperate and find solutions. That’s our goal,” Carolina Renaissance Festival organizer Jeff Siegel said in 2021. “We are doing everything we can to expedite the road system as soon as possible, but we also have a number of really good ideas in the works for next year.”