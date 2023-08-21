DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A carjacking suspect vehicle went airborne and hit a Durham police officer early Monday morning, according to police.

On Monday shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a police car near the intersection of Hillsborough Road and NC Highway 751.

Police said an officer was parked in his marked police car on Hillsborough Rd., where he was blocking the eastbound lanes during an active vehicle pursuit with a carjacked vehicle.

The suspect was driving eastbound in the carjacked vehicle on Old NC State Highway 10. Police said he continued straight through the curve, hit a raised dirt berm and became airborne.

The damaged Durham police car. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The car hit in the auto lot near the crash scene. (joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Officers said the suspect then continued straight onto Hillsborough Rd. and hit the officer’s vehicle before continuing straight and hitting a parked vehicle at a nearby auto lot.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released. The suspect and the passenger were caught and the passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the crash should contact Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 extension 29450.