ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 23-year-old woman is dead and another person is in critical condition as the result of a crash that involved a car overturning and striking a house on Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, state troopers responded to a reported collision on Glade Valley Road, near NC 18 in Alleghany County.

Investigators say that a 2016 Ford Fiesta was driving south on Glade Valley Road when it crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a house.

Troopers identified the driver of the Ford Fiesta as Abigale Victoria Henderson, 23, of Ararat, Virginia. Henderson died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A passenger in the Ford Fiesta was airlifted to a hospital in Winston-Salem and is considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that nobody inside the house was injured as a result of the crash and that the house received minor damage.

Troopers say that reckless driving was “the contributing circumstance” in the crash.