KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Saturday, the Kinston community held a car show at Lenoir Community College to help raise funds for two-year-old Colby Clayton, who is diagnosed with a rare eye cancer.

“The goal here is to just help us be able to meet those needs until his diagnosis and his treatment is complete, which will be around the age of 5,” Kristen Clayton, Colby’s mother said.

Clayton also said she and her family learned about Colby’s diagnosis back in January.

“After a couple of days of really talking to doctors and the diagnosis, that’s when it really sunk in,” Clayton said. “That my child did have cancer and that it would have to be a battle he’d have to face.”

Her twin sister, Karie Barnett, also shared how this has affected her.

“It’s been hard. The night Kristen called me and told me like she said it was shock,” Barnett said. “At first you don’t realize that it can happen to anybody’s family, but I never thought it would be mine.”

Family friends of the Claytons got together by organizing a benefit car show to help with medical expenses.

“It’s broke my heart, so I needed to do something,” said David Pettus, a friend of the family.

Pettus, his wife and daughter coordinated the car show for six months. Proceeds from vendor and car registrations and food sales will go toward Colby and his family.

Right now, the Claytons are taking one day at a time.

“He will have scans every month of his eye just to make sure that the tumor does not become reactive,” Clayton said. “It is an aggressive cancer for children at least in the eye and everything. So we’re at least making sure it stays in remission and doesn’t reoccur is what we’re looking into.”

But through their hardships, family and friends of Colby say they’re happy the community has their back.

“My heart is just full, I can’t say anything else,” Pettus adds. “It’s just full.”

“It’s been overwhelming honestly seeing the support from our community, my family, our friends,” Clayton said. “It does my heart good and then to see Colby smile when he gets to see these cars and everything its gonna be a big deal as well.”

Clayton says once Colby’s chemotherapy is over, scans and MRIs will be done on his eye.

For more information on Colby and his journey, click here. If you wish to donate, click here to his GoFundMe account.