RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that happened early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle crashing into the CVS at 11000 Creedmoor Road. After the vehicle crashed, the sheriff’s office was told that the individuals got out and ran inside.

No one is in custody and deputies are actively gathering information.

Workers were seen cleaning up shattered glass and debris outside the store. The sheriff’s office said the suspects tried to take an ATM but were unsuccessful.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-856-6911.