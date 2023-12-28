DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car drove into a Davidson business Wednesday afternoon as part of a hit-and-run, police say.

According to the Davidson Police Department, a vehicle was entering a parking space around 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Davidson Commons shopping center at the corner of Jetton Road and Griffith Street. The driver reportedly accelerated forward, jumping the curb and driving through the commercial storefront before coming to rest against a customer service desk.

Witnesses say the business driven into the was Tradewinds Eye Care.

Officers say the driver reversed the vehicle and departed the accident scene. Two individuals inside the business suffered minor injuries. The investigation is currently ongoing.