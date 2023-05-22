CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owner of The Artisan’s Palate, Christa Csoka, and her staff walked into an ugly scene Saturday morning.

Photos show a nearly smashed front door and broken garage door window.

(Courtesy: The Artisan’s Palate via Instagram) (Courtesy: The Artisan’s Palate via Instagram)

Csoka says it happened late Friday night, just hours before her biggest event of the month.

She immediately called authorities with a sense of urgency.

“The first thing I said was, we really have to still have our drag brunch. Can you guys hurry?” she said. “They did the report before the rest of the stuff even got here. It was amazing because the most important thing was that we still did this drag brunch.”

She says they’ve been hosting this event for two and a half years.

The restaurant’s Instagram post says this isn’t the first time the business has been vandalized.

North Carolina has a looming bill that would prevent drag shows on public properties or in the presence of minors. There were no minors present at this show.

“So everyone got here. We cleaned up,” Csoka said. “There was glass everywhere. You know, we haven’t even looked at the videos yet, so hopefully, we caught this, whoever, you know, there was a lot of damage.”

The community still supported the brunch and the featured charity, Carolina Breast Friends.

Csoka says the event was important because her mother and best friend were both diagnosed with the illness.

“And we were able to raise today in the first show $2,000,” she said. “We pushed through this, we had to push through this, and we’re going to keep doing it. You can’t stop us.”

QCN requested the police report and an update on this investigation; we are still awaiting a response.