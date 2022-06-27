WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Millicent Massey, of Fuquay-Varina, bought a scratch-off ticket just a couple of days after her birthday and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My birthday was Tuesday, so it can’t get any better than this,” Massey said.

Massey bought her winning $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the Food Lion on Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina. She said she could barely speak when she saw the amount she won.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God,” Massey said. “That’s really all I could say.”

Massey collected her prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,017.

She said she would use her winnings to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.

