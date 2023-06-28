MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – One woman in Carteret County wants to give patients a positive outlook on life, by using art. She hopes to lift the spirits of people inside the Carteret Health Care Medical Center.

Katrina Smith is a cancer survivor, treated at the oncology clinic in Morehead City. Based on her own experience, she used art to push people to never give up hope.

Katrina Smith (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

“It is a grind in terms of being here and sitting, a long time for individuals to have a positive mindset while they’re getting treatment,” said Smith.

She was diagnosed with stage three appendix cancer in 2022. Smith visited the hospital every other week for chemotherapy, for around six hours each session.

“Through that six-month period of time, I looked out the window, and it was very bleak, brick walls that block your view from the emergency department to here,” she said.

Smith had the idea to liven up the hospital using bright colors and positive messages.

“At my last treatment, when I met with my oncologist, I asked him, ‘Has anybody ever thought of doing a renovation outside in the back?’ And he said, he kind of pondered and said, ‘No,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I’ll get it started’,” she said.

Smith got help from seven different schools throughout Carteret County to help create banners to hang on the walls.

“I wanted to incorporate the kids in the community of reaching out, and they’ve done a wonderful job of doing all these paintings for us,” she added.

It’s all done in the hopes to push people to keep fighting, through some of life’s toughest battles.

“It’s kind of passing the baton so to speak, you know, I’ve never had any type of contact with the hospital, I’ve been very fortunate to have lived a healthy life and this just was thrown upon me,” said Smith. “So for me to be able to go through this treatment and have such a positive experience here, I definitely wanted to pass that along,”

Her goal is to switch out the banners with each season.

If you’re interested in getting involved with helping to create new banners, you can email Katrina Smith: katrina.smith@carteretk12.org.