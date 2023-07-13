(WGHP) — When you’re out walking on the beach in North Carolina this summer, remember things may not be what they seem.

Pesky crabs can hide in piles of shells and pinch anyone who steps on them.

While a pinch from a crab isn’t very dangerous, it can definitely make a nice day at the beach a little less relaxing.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says safety is an all-year endeavor, and officials urge beachgoers to:

Be mindful of wildlife.

Observe any animals from a safe and respectful distance.

Check rip current risks before swimming.

Have a plan for emergencies as well as a way to contact emergency services.

If you get pinched by a crab that won’t let go, take it to the water, and it should release its grip.