RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Jerry Ensminger’s and Mike Partain’s stories are forever connected.

The two met more than a decade ago.

They are making it their mission to educate people who may have been harmed by toxic water at the North Carolina Marine Base, Camp Lejeune.

Thursday was the fourth of several town halls.

Organizers with Camp Lejeune Legal are acting after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act.

It allows any veteran who may have been exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 to sue the federal government.

“It’s finally holding the Department of Defense accountable,” said Ensminger.

Ensminger lost his daughter, Janey. He said she was diagnosed with leukemia after being exposed to the toxic water. He has been fighting for justice for 25 years.

Partain is also fighting for justice.

“I have to be careful for it, so I screen all the time, but I was diagnosed 15 years ago. In April 2007. Actually, on my wedding anniversary,” he explained.

Partain said he was born on the base and diagnosed with breast cancer later in life.

Both men shared their stories in front of other survivors at the town hall on Thursday.

Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich has also joined them during these town halls to help people impacted.

“This 25 years of fighting for me will be for nothing if these people that have been harmed don’t take advantage of this opportunity. They got two years to do it,” stated Ensminger.

Those impacted have two years from August 10 to file a claim. Below are the final two town hall meetings:

Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53

729 Creek Ridge Rd.

Greensboro, N.C., 27406

Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

The Enterprise Conference and Event Center

1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Winston-Salem, N.C., 27107