CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Camp Lejeune Marines are continuously training and preparing for combat.

The 1st Battalion, 8th Marines conducted a live-fire exercise on Tuesday using mortars, machine guns and rocket shots. This is the first time these platoons are working together, and for some, it’s their first time taking part in an exercise like this.

“It means a lot, it’s just great to be out here with 1st Battalion, 8th Marines,” said LCPL Cody Swanson.

The objective of this training is to conduct a breach and clear three trench systems.

“Essentially, we’re just preparing for the current fight and the future fight as well,” said CPT Paul Wojik.

They coordinated with three different platoons, each conducting different maneuvers.

“With engineers, mortars, and then some attachments from weapons company, it puts both our numbers up to about 200 to support these attacks,” added CPT Wojik.

They also learn how to work together.

“It really is the first time that they can get together and they can work out how they can coordinate with different agencies that they get supported by,” said CPT Wojik.

“Then they work out the timing and sequencing and making sure that they’re able to actually conduct an attack with more than just themselves.”

They added this training is needed to learn practically, hands-on.

“You can’t accomplish that back in the rear. Back in our headquarters areas, you really need to get out in the field and do actual training to see that kind of spirit and camaraderie come alive,” said 2D LIEUT Grayson Lee.