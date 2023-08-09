HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This coming Friday is August 11 or 8/11. That’s a significant number.

That’s the number to call before you dig so that you avoid hitting utility lines! Ann Rushing, the Education Manager for North Carolina 811, explained why it is important to call 811 ahead of this year’s 8/11.

Every digging project requires a call to 811.

Calling 811 (3) working days prior to digging notifies utility companies of the intent to dig and gives representatives time to mark the appropriate lines.

Aug. 11 is 8/11 on the calendar, a natural reminder for people to call 811.

How 811 works:

811 can be called from anywhere in the country.

A representative from your local call center will answer the call to find out the location and description of the digging site.

The affected utility companies will be notified of the intent to dig.

The utility companies will each send a professional locator to the digging site to identify and mark the approximate location of the underground lines.

Once lines have been marked, you should respect the marks and dig carefully around them.

Types of projects you call 811 for:

Lines need to be marked for each separate project, such as installing a rural mailbox, putting up a fence, planting trees or building a deck.

Even if you’ve hired a contractor, make sure the contractor calls 811 to have lines marked.

Consequences:

Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first calling 811.

Hitting an underground utility line while digging can cause serious injuries, disrupt service to entire neighborhoods, and potentially result in repair cost and fines.

The number is 811 or you can go online to NC811.org.