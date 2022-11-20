FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A routine traffic stop turned into a ‘huge’ narcotics seizure in Fayetteville Wednesday, according to police.

Officers said they were patrolling the area of Raeford Road and Montclair Road when they pulled over a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Silviano Carrillo Ramirez.

After a search of the vehicle, officers said their K9 helped them find a ‘huge amount’ of narcotics.

They seized a total of 15,885 grams, or 15.8 kilos, of cocaine, according to the police department.

They provided photos of 12 separate bags of cocaine they seized after finding the drugs in a duffel bag.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Ramirez is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.