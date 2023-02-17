ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone died in a ‘tragic accident’ Thursday afternoon at Pfizer’s Rocky Mount facility, according to a statement from the company.
Pfizer said a business visitor died near the loading dock after a ‘tragic accident.’
They did not elaborate on the circumstances of the accident.
“We are deeply saddened and offer our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” the company said in a statement provided to CBS 17.
Pfizer said they are fully cooperating with local officials as they review the incident.
The name of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.